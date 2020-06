Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

55+ Community! 2BR/1BA -1 Car Garage! Pets OK Costa Serena Community - Monthly Rent: $1750

Deposit: $1750

Pet Deposit: $500 Small pet under 35lbs



Address: 3721 Balboa Dr Oceanside CA 92056



Available 5/5/20



*2 Bedroom

*1 Bathroom

*1 Car Garage

*All Appliances Included

*Pet Friendly

*Window AC

*Fenced in Yard

*Storage shed in back



Costa Serena! Adorable 2br/1ba Carpet in the bedrooms and living room, Private backyard with a patio cover. Easy maintenance. 2 small pets OK with owner approval.



If you are interested in this property,



Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com



(RLNE3887577)