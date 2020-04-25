All apartments in Oceanside
3698 North Wy
Last updated April 12 2020 at 2:58 AM

3698 North Wy

3698 North Way · (619) 431-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3698 North Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3698 North Wy · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 1B/1BA in 55+ Community w/ 1 Car Attached Garage and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 1B/1BA available for lease in Oceanside within the 55+ Costa Serena community. This property features approximately 827 SF of living space over one level. Open living room with built-in entertainment system shelving and large windows offering great natural light. Galley style kitchen features ample cabinet space and includes refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large bedroom with walk-in closet and access to backyard. No shared walls except for garage wall! Great location with easy access to 78 Freeway!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1570
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside
- PARKING: 1 car driveway. There is no space for parking in garage due to washer/dryer.
- PROPERTY TYPE: Twin Home
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1972
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_IZIqlk_M4

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: No parking in garage due to washer/dryer. This is a 55+ community.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3698 North Wy have any available units?
3698 North Wy has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3698 North Wy have?
Some of 3698 North Wy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3698 North Wy currently offering any rent specials?
3698 North Wy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3698 North Wy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3698 North Wy is pet friendly.
Does 3698 North Wy offer parking?
Yes, 3698 North Wy does offer parking.
Does 3698 North Wy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3698 North Wy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3698 North Wy have a pool?
No, 3698 North Wy does not have a pool.
Does 3698 North Wy have accessible units?
No, 3698 North Wy does not have accessible units.
Does 3698 North Wy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3698 North Wy has units with dishwashers.
