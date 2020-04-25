3698 North Wy

Amenities

Beautiful 1B/1BA in 55+ Community w/ 1 Car Attached Garage and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 1B/1BA available for lease in Oceanside within the 55+ Costa Serena community. This property features approximately 827 SF of living space over one level. Open living room with built-in entertainment system shelving and large windows offering great natural light. Galley style kitchen features ample cabinet space and includes refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large bedroom with walk-in closet and access to backyard. No shared walls except for garage wall! Great location with easy access to 78 Freeway!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1570

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside

- PARKING: 1 car driveway. There is no space for parking in garage due to washer/dryer.

- PROPERTY TYPE: Twin Home

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1972

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_IZIqlk_M4



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: No parking in garage due to washer/dryer. This is a 55+ community.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5557144)