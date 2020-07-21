3621 Vista Campana S #88

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Senior Living with View of Golf Course. - This is a senior community. 55+ This desirable end unit, Regency Floorplan, in the Senior Community of Oceana. (Two large bedrooms on opposite sides of the house for maximum privacy plus den and large enclosed sunroom) Atrium in the center of the house is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The home features views off the kitchen, living room, and sunroom, including views of the Emerald Isle Golf Course. Detached one car garage has room for storage. This home is ready for you to make it your own.



(RLNE5060415)