3621 Vista Campana S #88
3621 Vista Campana S #88

3621 Vista Campana South · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Vista Campana South, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Senior Living with View of Golf Course. - This is a senior community. 55+ This desirable end unit, Regency Floorplan, in the Senior Community of Oceana. (Two large bedrooms on opposite sides of the house for maximum privacy plus den and large enclosed sunroom) Atrium in the center of the house is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The home features views off the kitchen, living room, and sunroom, including views of the Emerald Isle Golf Course. Detached one car garage has room for storage. This home is ready for you to make it your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Vista Campana S #88 have any available units?
3621 Vista Campana S #88 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 3621 Vista Campana S #88 currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Vista Campana S #88 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Vista Campana S #88 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Vista Campana S #88 is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Vista Campana S #88 offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Vista Campana S #88 offers parking.
Does 3621 Vista Campana S #88 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Vista Campana S #88 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Vista Campana S #88 have a pool?
No, 3621 Vista Campana S #88 does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Vista Campana S #88 have accessible units?
No, 3621 Vista Campana S #88 does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Vista Campana S #88 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Vista Campana S #88 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 Vista Campana S #88 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3621 Vista Campana S #88 does not have units with air conditioning.
