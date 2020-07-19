All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3587 Coconut Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3587 Coconut Way
Last updated May 29 2019 at 11:56 PM

3587 Coconut Way

3587 Coconut Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3587 Coconut Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
**************FIRST SHOWING 6/1/2019*******************This three bedroom, two bath condominium home awaits you. Enjoy beautiful new flooring throughout, new kitchen appliances and fresh paint. Take advantage of a cozy fireplace in the living room or enjoy the wonderful ocean breezes from your private patio. There is a detached two car garage for your convenience. The unit includes AC for your comfort. No pets unless certified service animals. No Section 8. Non smokers only. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised price subject to review of credit, employment and housing history and therefore subject to change. CABRE#011376. www.allinvestorsrealty.com. Visit our website to view additional rentals. Rent $2,200.00. Security Deposit $2,200.00.
**************FIRST SHOWING 6/1/2019*******************This three bedroom, two bath condominium home awaits you. Enjoy beautiful new flooring throughout, new kitchen appliances and fresh paint. Take advantage of a cozy fireplace in the living room or enjoy the wonderful ocean breezes from your private patio. There is a detached two car garage for your convenience. The unit includes AC for your comfort. No pets unless certified service animals. No Section 8. Non smokers only. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised price subject to review of credit, employment and housing history and therefore subject to change. CABRE#011376. www.allinvestorsrealty.com. Visit our website to view additional rentals. Rent $2,200.00. Security Deposit $2,200.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3587 Coconut Way have any available units?
3587 Coconut Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3587 Coconut Way have?
Some of 3587 Coconut Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3587 Coconut Way currently offering any rent specials?
3587 Coconut Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3587 Coconut Way pet-friendly?
No, 3587 Coconut Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3587 Coconut Way offer parking?
Yes, 3587 Coconut Way offers parking.
Does 3587 Coconut Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3587 Coconut Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3587 Coconut Way have a pool?
Yes, 3587 Coconut Way has a pool.
Does 3587 Coconut Way have accessible units?
No, 3587 Coconut Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3587 Coconut Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3587 Coconut Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego