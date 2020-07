Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3542 Paseo De Los Americanos #138 Available 11/11/19 Spacious Condo in North County! - Upgraded 1 bed/1 bath condo with washer & dryer in the unit. Gated Community comes with 1 car garage, Community Pool & Spa, Fitness Center, Club House and Tennis Courts. Pets on approval! Get your application in early this unit wont last!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2252295)