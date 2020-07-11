Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3538 Paseo De Los Americanos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3538 Paseo De Los Americanos
3538 Paseo De Los Americanos
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3538 Paseo De Los Americanos, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
text Susan for showing 760-672-2900
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos have any available units?
3538 Paseo De Los Americanos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos have?
Some of 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos currently offering any rent specials?
3538 Paseo De Los Americanos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos pet-friendly?
No, 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos offer parking?
Yes, 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos offers parking.
Does 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos have a pool?
Yes, 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos has a pool.
Does 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos have accessible units?
No, 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3538 Paseo De Los Americanos has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Similar Pages
Oceanside 1 Bedrooms
Oceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with Parking
Oceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Escondido, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Oceanside
San Luis Rey
Mira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del Oro
Tri City
Ocean Hills
Peacock
Apartments Near Colleges
MiraCosta College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego