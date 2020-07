Amenities

Beautiful condo 15 minutes from the beach. Has new floors, new paint and washer and dryer. Also has refrigerator and dishwasher in great condition in a gated quiet neighborhood with parks and a golf course nearby. Has garage parking. 1 dog or 1 cat is allowed. HOA fees paid by the owner. Has air conditioning.