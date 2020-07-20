All apartments in Oceanside
351 Los Arbolitos Blvd.
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

351 Los Arbolitos Blvd.

351 Los Arbolitos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

351 Los Arbolitos Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Complete Remodeled Single Story 2bd Condo - Complete Remodel Nearly Completed!!! Gorgeous Single Story Condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 BEAUTIFUL remodeled bathroom with Large walk in shower and double sink Vanity. Master bedroom has canned lighting and a HUGE walk in closet, and Built in Storage. Brand New Kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and New Appliances. Vaulted Ceilings and a gas fireplace. All new tile wood look flooring through out. A Very large private yard area. Community Pool. One car garage and additional parking space. Available July 13

(RLNE4961505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have any available units?
351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have?
Some of 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. offers parking.
Does 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. has a pool.
Does 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Los Arbolitos Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
