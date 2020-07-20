351 Los Arbolitos Blvd.

Amenities
Complete Remodeled Single Story 2bd Condo - Complete Remodel Nearly Completed!!! Gorgeous Single Story Condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 BEAUTIFUL remodeled bathroom with Large walk in shower and double sink Vanity. Master bedroom has canned lighting and a HUGE walk in closet, and Built in Storage. Brand New Kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and New Appliances. Vaulted Ceilings and a gas fireplace. All new tile wood look flooring through out. A Very large private yard area. Community Pool. One car garage and additional parking space. Available July 13
(RLNE4961505)