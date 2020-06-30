All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3475 Paseo De Brisas #36
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

3475 Paseo De Brisas #36

3475 Paseo De Brisas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3475 Paseo De Brisas, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Upgraded 2nd Story Corner Unit Condo in Vista Way Village- Oceanside - Corner unit in the gated community of Vista Way Village. Unit features wood laminate flooring throughout with exception of entry way, kitchen and bathroom which have tile flooring. Kitchen features Cherry wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fridge included. Balcony off of dining area. Laundry closet in hallway which includes stackable washer and dryer. Bathroom features granite counter and tub/ shower combo. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. Bedroom features walk in closet. 1 detached garage with storage cabinet and 1 uncovered space dedicated to unit. Complex features, 2 pools, clubhouse, tennis/ basketball court, fitness room, BBQ area and playground. Water sewer and trash included in rent.Close to Westfield Mall, numerous restaurants, Mira Costa College and easy freeway access. Owner prefers no pets.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE3610529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 have any available units?
3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 have?
Some of 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 currently offering any rent specials?
3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 pet-friendly?
No, 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 offer parking?
Yes, 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 offers parking.
Does 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 have a pool?
Yes, 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 has a pool.
Does 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 have accessible units?
No, 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 does not have accessible units.
Does 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3475 Paseo De Brisas #36 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego