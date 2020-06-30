3475 Paseo De Brisas #36

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Upgraded 2nd Story Corner Unit Condo in Vista Way Village- Oceanside - Corner unit in the gated community of Vista Way Village. Unit features wood laminate flooring throughout with exception of entry way, kitchen and bathroom which have tile flooring. Kitchen features Cherry wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fridge included. Balcony off of dining area. Laundry closet in hallway which includes stackable washer and dryer. Bathroom features granite counter and tub/ shower combo. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. Bedroom features walk in closet. 1 detached garage with storage cabinet and 1 uncovered space dedicated to unit. Complex features, 2 pools, clubhouse, tennis/ basketball court, fitness room, BBQ area and playground. Water sewer and trash included in rent.Close to Westfield Mall, numerous restaurants, Mira Costa College and easy freeway access. Owner prefers no pets.



www.ampropman.com



Meridian Property Management Inc.

CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665



(RLNE3610529)