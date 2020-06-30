All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

338 Moonstone Bay Dr

338 Moonstone Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

338 Moonstone Bay Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Shermineh Niknejad Cell 858-925-9369 www.YourSanDiegoHouse.com Windermere Homes & Estates DRE 01971770

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Moonstone Bay Dr have any available units?
338 Moonstone Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Moonstone Bay Dr have?
Some of 338 Moonstone Bay Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Moonstone Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
338 Moonstone Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Moonstone Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 338 Moonstone Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 338 Moonstone Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 338 Moonstone Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 338 Moonstone Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Moonstone Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Moonstone Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 338 Moonstone Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 338 Moonstone Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 338 Moonstone Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Moonstone Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 Moonstone Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.

