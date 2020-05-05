All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

3302 Carolyn Circle

3302 Carolyn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3302 Carolyn Circle, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3302 Carolyn Circle - $1/2 OFF$!!! Spacious 4bd/2ba single story home, Backyard W/ RV Parking!! -
ACT FAST! FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!
KEEP EXTRA CASH IN YOUR POCKET FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

3302 Carolyn Circle Oceanside, CA 92054
Oceanside
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,495 per Month, $2,495Deposit
by appt w/ Chris 619-368-5146
4-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Home W/attached Garage, LG Backyard, RV Parking.

Charming and spacious 4bd/2ba single story home with beautiful custom Spanish Soltilo Tile flooring throughout, custom paint, open remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, dining room, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fans in bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, new front windows, new faux wood blinds, new garage door/auto-opener.

The first bedroom features french doors that lead out to the spacious, open huge fenced in backyard with RV parking, washer dryer hookups in 2 car garage.

Close to shopping, easy freeway access, small pets negotiable with additional deposit. ** Breed Restrictions/Size Limit - Dogs, Cats- Additional Deposit if approved. 2 Max Pets.

Appliances
New Dishwasher - New Range/Oven- New Refrigerator

Interior Amenities-New Faux Blinds-New Fixtures-Ceiling Fans-New Pain

Lease: 1 year
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: NOW
Sorry Not Accepting Section 8
Contact Information: TXT/CALL LEASING 619-804-3325
APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Appliances

Dishwasher
Dryer
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Sink Disposal

Interior Amenities

Blinds
Window Covering
Ceramic Floors
Heater

Exterior Amenities

Fenced Yard
Yard

Other

Cable Ready
Pets Negotiable
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Garage Included
Original Ceramic Tile
Mirrored Closet Doors

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
www.sdpropertymanager.com to apply!

(RLNE4488508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Carolyn Circle have any available units?
3302 Carolyn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 Carolyn Circle have?
Some of 3302 Carolyn Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Carolyn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Carolyn Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Carolyn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 Carolyn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3302 Carolyn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Carolyn Circle does offer parking.
Does 3302 Carolyn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3302 Carolyn Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Carolyn Circle have a pool?
No, 3302 Carolyn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Carolyn Circle have accessible units?
No, 3302 Carolyn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Carolyn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 Carolyn Circle has units with dishwashers.
