Amenities
3302 Carolyn Circle - $1/2 OFF$!!! Spacious 4bd/2ba single story home, Backyard W/ RV Parking!! -
3302 Carolyn Circle Oceanside, CA 92054
Oceanside
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,495 per Month, $2,495Deposit
by appt w/ Chris 619-368-5146
4-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Home W/attached Garage, LG Backyard, RV Parking.
Charming and spacious 4bd/2ba single story home with beautiful custom Spanish Soltilo Tile flooring throughout, custom paint, open remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, dining room, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fans in bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, new front windows, new faux wood blinds, new garage door/auto-opener.
The first bedroom features french doors that lead out to the spacious, open huge fenced in backyard with RV parking, washer dryer hookups in 2 car garage.
Close to shopping, easy freeway access, small pets negotiable with additional deposit. ** Breed Restrictions/Size Limit - Dogs, Cats- Additional Deposit if approved. 2 Max Pets.
Appliances
New Dishwasher - New Range/Oven- New Refrigerator
Interior Amenities-New Faux Blinds-New Fixtures-Ceiling Fans-New Pain
Lease: 1 year
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: NOW
Sorry Not Accepting Section 8
Contact Information: TXT/CALL LEASING 619-804-3325
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
