Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 PM

3266 Calle Osuna

3266 Calle Osuna · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2024417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3266 Calle Osuna, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft



Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
2 Bedroom 1 bath in 55 or Older Costa Serena community. New carpet and paint! Enclosed sunroom off the master bedroom with a patio just outside. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Very close to Walmart, and Albertsons. Easy access to College and Hwy-78.

Must be 55 years or older to live in the community.
$40 Screening fee per Adult

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3266 Calle Osuna have any available units?
3266 Calle Osuna has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3266 Calle Osuna have?
Some of 3266 Calle Osuna's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3266 Calle Osuna currently offering any rent specials?
3266 Calle Osuna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3266 Calle Osuna pet-friendly?
Yes, 3266 Calle Osuna is pet friendly.
Does 3266 Calle Osuna offer parking?
Yes, 3266 Calle Osuna offers parking.
Does 3266 Calle Osuna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3266 Calle Osuna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3266 Calle Osuna have a pool?
No, 3266 Calle Osuna does not have a pool.
Does 3266 Calle Osuna have accessible units?
No, 3266 Calle Osuna does not have accessible units.
Does 3266 Calle Osuna have units with dishwashers?
No, 3266 Calle Osuna does not have units with dishwashers.
