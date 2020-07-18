3266 Calle Osuna

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

2 Bedroom 1 bath in 55 or Older Costa Serena community. New carpet and paint! Enclosed sunroom off the master bedroom with a patio just outside. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Very close to Walmart, and Albertsons. Easy access to College and Hwy-78.



Must be 55 years or older to live in the community.

$40 Screening fee per Adult



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

