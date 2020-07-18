3266 Calle Osuna

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 bath in 55 or Older Costa Serena community. New carpet and paint! Enclosed sunroom off the master bedroom with a patio just outside. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Very close to Walmart, and Albertsons. Easy access to College and Hwy-78.
Must be 55 years or older to live in the community.
$40 Screening fee per Adult
For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now
