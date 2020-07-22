Rent Calculator
All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 311 S Horne St.
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
311 S Horne St
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM
1 of 19
311 S Horne St
311 South Horne Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
311 South Horne Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside
Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 S Horne St have any available units?
311 S Horne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
Is 311 S Horne St currently offering any rent specials?
311 S Horne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 S Horne St pet-friendly?
No, 311 S Horne St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 311 S Horne St offer parking?
No, 311 S Horne St does not offer parking.
Does 311 S Horne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 S Horne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 S Horne St have a pool?
No, 311 S Horne St does not have a pool.
Does 311 S Horne St have accessible units?
No, 311 S Horne St does not have accessible units.
Does 311 S Horne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 S Horne St has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 S Horne St have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 S Horne St does not have units with air conditioning.
