Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home located just a mile from the famous Oceanside pier and minutes to Camp Pendleton! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath bright home has an open and spacious floor plan with plenty of windows. The kitchen has been remodeled and the storage continues on into the dining room. There is a luscious vegetable garden and fruit trees around both yards. This is a must see home!



(RLNE5729951)