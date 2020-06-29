All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3023 Andorra Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3023 Andorra Way
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

3023 Andorra Way

3023 Andorra Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3023 Andorra Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3023 Andorra Way Available 04/01/20 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom wonderful home - Property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. Tastefully modeled from the 90's. Single level floor plan with attached 2 car garage.

One this nice wont last long

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5583395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Andorra Way have any available units?
3023 Andorra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 3023 Andorra Way currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Andorra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Andorra Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 Andorra Way is pet friendly.
Does 3023 Andorra Way offer parking?
Yes, 3023 Andorra Way offers parking.
Does 3023 Andorra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Andorra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Andorra Way have a pool?
No, 3023 Andorra Way does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Andorra Way have accessible units?
No, 3023 Andorra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Andorra Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 Andorra Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 Andorra Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023 Andorra Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego