3023 Andorra Way Available 04/01/20 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom wonderful home - Property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. Tastefully modeled from the 90's. Single level floor plan with attached 2 car garage.
One this nice wont last long
No Cats Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3023 Andorra Way have any available units?
3023 Andorra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 3023 Andorra Way currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Andorra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Andorra Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 Andorra Way is pet friendly.
Does 3023 Andorra Way offer parking?
Yes, 3023 Andorra Way offers parking.
Does 3023 Andorra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Andorra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Andorra Way have a pool?
No, 3023 Andorra Way does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Andorra Way have accessible units?
No, 3023 Andorra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Andorra Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 Andorra Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 Andorra Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023 Andorra Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)