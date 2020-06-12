All apartments in Oceanside
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2805 Turnbull Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2805 Turnbull St · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming Single Level House, Private Driveway, Large Lot w/Fruit Trees, Hardwood Floors & Fireplace - 3Br/ 1.Ba 1409 Sf Charming Single Level House Located In Oceanside, Large Lot With Fruit Bearing Trees, Lush Landscape, Secluded Off Private Driveway, Large Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinets, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room, Cozy Fireplace, A/C, All Appliances, Enclosed Sunroom/Patio, Gardener Included, Renters Insurance Required, Prefer No Pets.

Call For more info:
858-704-4777

(RLNE5533293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Turnbull St have any available units?
2805 Turnbull St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Turnbull St have?
Some of 2805 Turnbull St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Turnbull St currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Turnbull St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Turnbull St pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Turnbull St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2805 Turnbull St offer parking?
No, 2805 Turnbull St does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Turnbull St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Turnbull St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Turnbull St have a pool?
No, 2805 Turnbull St does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Turnbull St have accessible units?
No, 2805 Turnbull St does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Turnbull St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Turnbull St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2805 Turnbull St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

