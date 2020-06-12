2805 Turnbull St

Amenities
Charming Single Level House, Private Driveway, Large Lot w/Fruit Trees, Hardwood Floors & Fireplace - 3Br/ 1.Ba 1409 Sf Charming Single Level House Located In Oceanside, Large Lot With Fruit Bearing Trees, Lush Landscape, Secluded Off Private Driveway, Large Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinets, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room, Cozy Fireplace, A/C, All Appliances, Enclosed Sunroom/Patio, Gardener Included, Renters Insurance Required, Prefer No Pets.
Call For more info:
858-704-4777
(RLNE5533293)