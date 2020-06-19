All apartments in Oceanside
262 Brisas Court

262 Brisas Court · No Longer Available
Location

262 Brisas Court, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

262 Brisas Court Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home - This North Oceanside home in Playa Del Rey features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1820 sf, laminate/tile/carpet, fridge, washer/dryer hook-ups, A/C, 2-car garage, gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Brisas Court have any available units?
262 Brisas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 Brisas Court have?
Some of 262 Brisas Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Brisas Court currently offering any rent specials?
262 Brisas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Brisas Court pet-friendly?
No, 262 Brisas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 262 Brisas Court offer parking?
Yes, 262 Brisas Court offers parking.
Does 262 Brisas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 Brisas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Brisas Court have a pool?
No, 262 Brisas Court does not have a pool.
Does 262 Brisas Court have accessible units?
No, 262 Brisas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Brisas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 Brisas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
