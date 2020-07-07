242 Riverview Way

Amenities
Remodeled Two-Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town-home Available For Rent! - Remodeled Two-Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town-home Available For Rent!
This two-story town-home features many upgrades including remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, and remodeled bathrooms. A fenced backyard, fruit trees, shed, and sprinkler system. Master bedroom with huge closet and balcony overlooking back yard.
Appliances Included: Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Garbage Disposal Air conditioner Heater Washer/Dryer Connection Gas Fireplace
Amenities: Tennis Court Community Pool Community Spa Community BBQ 2 Carport Spaces
Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5720125)