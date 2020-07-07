All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 242 Riverview Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
242 Riverview Way
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

242 Riverview Way

242 Riverview Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

242 Riverview Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Remodeled Two-Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town-home Available For Rent! - Remodeled Two-Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town-home Available For Rent!

This two-story town-home features many upgrades including remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, and remodeled bathrooms. A fenced backyard, fruit trees, shed, and sprinkler system. Master bedroom with huge closet and balcony overlooking back yard.

Appliances Included: Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Garbage Disposal Air conditioner Heater Washer/Dryer Connection Gas Fireplace

Amenities: Tennis Court Community Pool Community Spa Community BBQ 2 Carport Spaces

Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Riverview Way have any available units?
242 Riverview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Riverview Way have?
Some of 242 Riverview Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Riverview Way currently offering any rent specials?
242 Riverview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Riverview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Riverview Way is pet friendly.
Does 242 Riverview Way offer parking?
Yes, 242 Riverview Way offers parking.
Does 242 Riverview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Riverview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Riverview Way have a pool?
Yes, 242 Riverview Way has a pool.
Does 242 Riverview Way have accessible units?
No, 242 Riverview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Riverview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Riverview Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego