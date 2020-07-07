242 Riverview Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Remodeled Two-Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town-home Available For Rent! - Remodeled Two-Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town-home Available For Rent!



This two-story town-home features many upgrades including remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, and remodeled bathrooms. A fenced backyard, fruit trees, shed, and sprinkler system. Master bedroom with huge closet and balcony overlooking back yard.



Appliances Included: Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Garbage Disposal Air conditioner Heater Washer/Dryer Connection Gas Fireplace



Amenities: Tennis Court Community Pool Community Spa Community BBQ 2 Carport Spaces



Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash



Cats Allowed: No

Dogs Allowed: No



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5720125)