Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 240 So. Weitzel - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
240 So. Weitzel - B
Last updated March 22 2019 at 6:25 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
240 So. Weitzel - B
240 S Weitzel St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
240 S Weitzel St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Walk to shopping and town, close to school. Just put new floor in and full paint. Off street
Parking, No Laundry onsite. No Pets Please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 240 So. Weitzel - B have any available units?
240 So. Weitzel - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
Is 240 So. Weitzel - B currently offering any rent specials?
240 So. Weitzel - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 So. Weitzel - B pet-friendly?
No, 240 So. Weitzel - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 240 So. Weitzel - B offer parking?
No, 240 So. Weitzel - B does not offer parking.
Does 240 So. Weitzel - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 So. Weitzel - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 So. Weitzel - B have a pool?
No, 240 So. Weitzel - B does not have a pool.
Does 240 So. Weitzel - B have accessible units?
No, 240 So. Weitzel - B does not have accessible units.
Does 240 So. Weitzel - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 So. Weitzel - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 So. Weitzel - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 So. Weitzel - B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Piazza D' Oro
3402 Piazza De Oro Way, Ste. 110
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Similar Pages
Oceanside 1 Bedrooms
Oceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with Parking
Oceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Escondido, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Oceanside
San Luis Rey
Mira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del Oro
Tri City
Ocean Hills
Peacock
Apartments Near Colleges
MiraCosta College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego