2360 Paseo De Laura 36

Clean & Bright - 1 Mile to Shoppes at Carlsbad! - Property Id: 277804
Available Now - 1 BD at Suncrest Ridge! Floor A/C Unit in Bedroom!
Garage, 2 Miles to MiraCosta! *Pets Welcome!*
BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:
- 1 BD/1 BA, 570 SqFt, Upstairs
- Granite Counters
- Wood Cabinets
- Kitchen Appliances
- Neutral Tones Throughout
- Raised Ceiling in Entry
- Laminate Wood Floor Throughout
- Ceiling Fan in Dining Area
- Large Mirrored Closet Doors
- Stackable In-Unit Laundry Machines
- Vinyl Windows
- Shared Patio
- 1 Assigned Garage
SUNCREST RIDGE COMMUNITY:
- Pool
- BBQ / Entertaining Area
- Laundry Facility
- 1 Mile to The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall, 2 Miles to MiraCosta College, and 3.5 Miles to the Beach! Minutes to 78 and 5 freeways, groceries, shopping, dining and more!
RENTS $1500/month with $1500 Security Deposit. Water/Trash included. Tenant pays SDG&E gas/electric. Pet Rent $30 per month/pet (2 pets allowed, max combined weight 80 lbs, no pitbull/rottweiler breeds). No pet deposit! 12 Month Lease. Must have good credit & verifiable income 2.5x rent.
