2360 Paseo De Laura 36
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

2360 Paseo De Laura 36

2360 Paseo De Laura · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Paseo De Laura, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Clean & Bright - 1 Mile to Shoppes at Carlsbad! - Property Id: 277804

Available Now - 1 BD at Suncrest Ridge! Floor A/C Unit in Bedroom!

Garage, 2 Miles to MiraCosta! *Pets Welcome!*

BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:
- 1 BD/1 BA, 570 SqFt, Upstairs
- Granite Counters
- Wood Cabinets
- Kitchen Appliances
- Neutral Tones Throughout
- Raised Ceiling in Entry
- Laminate Wood Floor Throughout
- Ceiling Fan in Dining Area
- Large Mirrored Closet Doors
- Stackable In-Unit Laundry Machines
- Vinyl Windows
- Shared Patio
- 1 Assigned Garage

SUNCREST RIDGE COMMUNITY:
- Pool
- BBQ / Entertaining Area
- Laundry Facility
- 1 Mile to The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall, 2 Miles to MiraCosta College, and 3.5 Miles to the Beach! Minutes to 78 and 5 freeways, groceries, shopping, dining and more!

RENTS $1500/month with $1500 Security Deposit. Water/Trash included. Tenant pays SDG&E gas/electric. Pet Rent $30 per month/pet (2 pets allowed, max combined weight 80 lbs, no pitbull/rottweiler breeds). No pet deposit! 12 Month Lease. Must have good credit & verifiable income 2.5x rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277804
Property Id 277804

(RLNE5769589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 have any available units?
2360 Paseo De Laura 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 have?
Some of 2360 Paseo De Laura 36's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Paseo De Laura 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 is pet friendly.
Does 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 offers parking.
Does 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 have a pool?
Yes, 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 has a pool.
Does 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 have accessible units?
No, 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Paseo De Laura 36 has units with dishwashers.

