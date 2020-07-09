2360 Paseo De Laura 36

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Clean & Bright - 1 Mile to Shoppes at Carlsbad! - Property Id: 277804



Available Now - 1 BD at Suncrest Ridge! Floor A/C Unit in Bedroom!



Garage, 2 Miles to MiraCosta! *Pets Welcome!*



BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:

- 1 BD/1 BA, 570 SqFt, Upstairs

- Granite Counters

- Wood Cabinets

- Kitchen Appliances

- Neutral Tones Throughout

- Raised Ceiling in Entry

- Laminate Wood Floor Throughout

- Ceiling Fan in Dining Area

- Large Mirrored Closet Doors

- Stackable In-Unit Laundry Machines

- Vinyl Windows

- Shared Patio

- 1 Assigned Garage



SUNCREST RIDGE COMMUNITY:

- Pool

- BBQ / Entertaining Area

- Laundry Facility

- 1 Mile to The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall, 2 Miles to MiraCosta College, and 3.5 Miles to the Beach! Minutes to 78 and 5 freeways, groceries, shopping, dining and more!



RENTS $1500/month with $1500 Security Deposit. Water/Trash included. Tenant pays SDG&E gas/electric. Pet Rent $30 per month/pet (2 pets allowed, max combined weight 80 lbs, no pitbull/rottweiler breeds). No pet deposit! 12 Month Lease. Must have good credit & verifiable income 2.5x rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277804

Property Id 277804



(RLNE5769589)