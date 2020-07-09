All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 2345 Darwin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2345 Darwin Drive
Last updated May 5 2019 at 1:13 AM

2345 Darwin Drive

2345 Darwin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2345 Darwin Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Hardwood, tile and carpet flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features stylish counters, updated appliances and modern cabinets. You'll love spending time with friends and family in the living room with a stylish fireplace
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Hardwood, tile and carpet flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features stylish counters, updated appliances and modern cabinets. You'll love spending time with friends and family in the living room with a stylish fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Darwin Drive have any available units?
2345 Darwin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 Darwin Drive have?
Some of 2345 Darwin Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Darwin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Darwin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Darwin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 Darwin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2345 Darwin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Darwin Drive offers parking.
Does 2345 Darwin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 Darwin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Darwin Drive have a pool?
No, 2345 Darwin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Darwin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2345 Darwin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Darwin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2345 Darwin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego