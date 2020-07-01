All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 2336 Fallingleaf Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2336 Fallingleaf Road
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

2336 Fallingleaf Road

2336 Fallingleaf Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Peacock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2336 Fallingleaf Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute single story home with large yard in private location. Comes with all appliances. Central heat plus window A/C in master bedroom and portable A/C unit for living room. Call Tony Cannon of Bressi Realty at 760-470-2614. Available Feb. 1. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Fallingleaf Road have any available units?
2336 Fallingleaf Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Fallingleaf Road have?
Some of 2336 Fallingleaf Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Fallingleaf Road currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Fallingleaf Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Fallingleaf Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2336 Fallingleaf Road is pet friendly.
Does 2336 Fallingleaf Road offer parking?
Yes, 2336 Fallingleaf Road offers parking.
Does 2336 Fallingleaf Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2336 Fallingleaf Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Fallingleaf Road have a pool?
No, 2336 Fallingleaf Road does not have a pool.
Does 2336 Fallingleaf Road have accessible units?
No, 2336 Fallingleaf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Fallingleaf Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 Fallingleaf Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego