Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2315 Rancho Del Oro #10

2315 Rancho Del Oro Road · (760) 412-5668
Location

2315 Rancho Del Oro Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2315 Rancho Del Oro #10 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful condo in Oceanside just minutes from the beach! - Amazing 2 bedroom ground floor condo right next to the community pool. This unit features a large living room with fireplace. A good sized master bedroom with full bath, and walk in closet. Full sized washer and dryer in unit. 1 patio outside the master bedroom and 1 patio outside the dining room. 1 car garage and 1 assigned space inside the gated community.

RULES FOR ENTRY:
1) REVIEW: https://www.dropbox.com/s/l8w3x7md7wcavp8/Rules%20For%20Entry%20%28Must%20Post%29.pdf?dl=0
2) SIGN: This document must be signed & emailed to info@avantihome.com prior to visiting the property https://www.dropbox.com/s/7gopazqy89givtw/PEAD%20V%20%2B%20BPPP.pdf?dl=0

We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions. Small to medium sized pets allowed with additional deposit, limited to 1 per household.

(RLNE5823501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

