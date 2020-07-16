2315 Rancho Del Oro #10

Amenities

Beautiful condo in Oceanside just minutes from the beach! - Amazing 2 bedroom ground floor condo right next to the community pool. This unit features a large living room with fireplace. A good sized master bedroom with full bath, and walk in closet. Full sized washer and dryer in unit. 1 patio outside the master bedroom and 1 patio outside the dining room. 1 car garage and 1 assigned space inside the gated community.



RULES FOR ENTRY:

1) REVIEW: https://www.dropbox.com/s/l8w3x7md7wcavp8/Rules%20For%20Entry%20%28Must%20Post%29.pdf?dl=0

2) SIGN: This document must be signed & emailed to info@avantihome.com prior to visiting the property https://www.dropbox.com/s/7gopazqy89givtw/PEAD%20V%20%2B%20BPPP.pdf?dl=0



We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions. Small to medium sized pets allowed with additional deposit, limited to 1 per household.



