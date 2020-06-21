Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

226 Carissa Drive ~ Quaint Single Story Oceanside Home - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,000 square foot home that has recently been renovated! This home features brand new ceramic tile flooring throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint and upgraded bathrooms! This home is in a convenient location near schools, shops and the beach! In addition, the home features a 2 car garage, small fenced backyard and AC!!



The community features a pool and spa. Appliances include a gas range, microwave and dishwasher. There are gas hook-ups in the garage. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities and maintain the back and side yard landscaping. This home has a lease term of 6 months to start.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE5831181)