All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 226 Carissa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
226 Carissa Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

226 Carissa Drive

226 Carissa Drive · (760) 945-8107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

226 Carissa Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 Carissa Drive · Avail. now

$2,388

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
226 Carissa Drive ~ Quaint Single Story Oceanside Home - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,000 square foot home that has recently been renovated! This home features brand new ceramic tile flooring throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint and upgraded bathrooms! This home is in a convenient location near schools, shops and the beach! In addition, the home features a 2 car garage, small fenced backyard and AC!!

The community features a pool and spa. Appliances include a gas range, microwave and dishwasher. There are gas hook-ups in the garage. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities and maintain the back and side yard landscaping. This home has a lease term of 6 months to start.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE5831181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Carissa Drive have any available units?
226 Carissa Drive has a unit available for $2,388 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Carissa Drive have?
Some of 226 Carissa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Carissa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
226 Carissa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Carissa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Carissa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 226 Carissa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 226 Carissa Drive does offer parking.
Does 226 Carissa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Carissa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Carissa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 226 Carissa Drive has a pool.
Does 226 Carissa Drive have accessible units?
No, 226 Carissa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Carissa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Carissa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 226 Carissa Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity