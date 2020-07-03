2168 Via Camino Verde

Amenities
Las rosas near Blanca
3BR / 2.5Ba 1338ft2
townhouse
w/d hookups
attached garage
3bdrm , 2.5 bath, 2stories, sm private patio, 2 cars garage, close to shopping centers, mall and in good school district.
Minutes to I-5 and 78, 76, public transportation available on Vista Way, beaches (Oceanside and Carlsbad). Walking distance to theater, diners, el camino north shopping center, fire mountain center, Trader Joes, camino town and country shopping center, Target, Winco, Barnes & Noble Westfield Plaza Camino Real Mall and 4 miles walk/run Hosp Grove Park.
Amenities: garbage disposal, fridge, stove/gas, dishwasher, cable ready.
Paid water, sewer and trash.
2 car garage (washer/dryer hookup in garage) and street parking.
NO SMOKING.
NO PETS
NO AC