All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 2168 Via Camino Verde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2168 Via Camino Verde
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:07 AM

2168 Via Camino Verde

2168 Via Camino Verde · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2168 Via Camino Verde, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
© craigslist - Map data © OpenStreetMap
Las rosas near Blanca
(google map)

3BR / 2.5Ba 1338ft2

townhouse
w/d hookups
attached garage

townhouse

3bdrm , 2.5 bath, 2stories, sm private patio, 2 cars garage, close to shopping centers, mall and in good school district.
Minutes to I-5 and 78, 76, public transportation available on Vista Way, beaches (Oceanside and Carlsbad). Walking distance to theater, diners, el camino north shopping center, fire mountain center, Trader Joes, camino town and country shopping center, Target, Winco, Barnes & Noble Westfield Plaza Camino Real Mall and 4 miles walk/run Hosp Grove Park.
Amenities: garbage disposal, fridge, stove/gas, dishwasher, cable ready.
Paid water, sewer and trash.
2 car garage (washer/dryer hookup in garage) and street parking.
NO SMOKING.
NO PETS
NO AC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2168 Via Camino Verde have any available units?
2168 Via Camino Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2168 Via Camino Verde have?
Some of 2168 Via Camino Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2168 Via Camino Verde currently offering any rent specials?
2168 Via Camino Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2168 Via Camino Verde pet-friendly?
No, 2168 Via Camino Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2168 Via Camino Verde offer parking?
Yes, 2168 Via Camino Verde offers parking.
Does 2168 Via Camino Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2168 Via Camino Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2168 Via Camino Verde have a pool?
No, 2168 Via Camino Verde does not have a pool.
Does 2168 Via Camino Verde have accessible units?
No, 2168 Via Camino Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 2168 Via Camino Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2168 Via Camino Verde has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego