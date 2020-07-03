2168 Via Camino Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage media room

Property Amenities parking garage media room

Las rosas near Blanca

(google map)



3BR / 2.5Ba 1338ft2



townhouse

w/d hookups

attached garage



townhouse



3bdrm , 2.5 bath, 2stories, sm private patio, 2 cars garage, close to shopping centers, mall and in good school district.

Minutes to I-5 and 78, 76, public transportation available on Vista Way, beaches (Oceanside and Carlsbad). Walking distance to theater, diners, el camino north shopping center, fire mountain center, Trader Joes, camino town and country shopping center, Target, Winco, Barnes & Noble Westfield Plaza Camino Real Mall and 4 miles walk/run Hosp Grove Park.

Amenities: garbage disposal, fridge, stove/gas, dishwasher, cable ready.

Paid water, sewer and trash.

2 car garage (washer/dryer hookup in garage) and street parking.

NO SMOKING.

NO PETS

NO AC