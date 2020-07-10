All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 213 Surfrider Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
213 Surfrider Way
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:31 AM

213 Surfrider Way

213 Surfrider Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

213 Surfrider Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
OCEANSIDE APARTMENT, WALK TO BEACH!!!

This cute 1BR, 1BA apartment is walking distance to the beach and is centrally located. Newly renovated with fresh paint and flooring makes this unit move in ready. ACT NOW!

Walking distance to beach, shopping, restaurants and much more.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Oven
- Kitchen
- Breakfast Nook
- Living room
- Bedroom
- Bathroom
- Parking Spot
- Storage shed

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
On-site laundry

LEASE TERMS:
One year
Available Now
No pets
Tenant to pay for cable and internet
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:
Application Fee: $35/adult
Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends).

HOW TO APPLY:
Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.
Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA:
Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee.
Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

Swell Property Inc.
CA BRE #00778606
8 Unit Multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Surfrider Way have any available units?
213 Surfrider Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Surfrider Way have?
Some of 213 Surfrider Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Surfrider Way currently offering any rent specials?
213 Surfrider Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Surfrider Way pet-friendly?
No, 213 Surfrider Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 213 Surfrider Way offer parking?
Yes, 213 Surfrider Way offers parking.
Does 213 Surfrider Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Surfrider Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Surfrider Way have a pool?
No, 213 Surfrider Way does not have a pool.
Does 213 Surfrider Way have accessible units?
No, 213 Surfrider Way does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Surfrider Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Surfrider Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego