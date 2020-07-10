213 Surfrider Way

Amenities

OCEANSIDE APARTMENT, WALK TO BEACH!!!



This cute 1BR, 1BA apartment is walking distance to the beach and is centrally located. Newly renovated with fresh paint and flooring makes this unit move in ready. ACT NOW!



Walking distance to beach, shopping, restaurants and much more.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Oven

- Kitchen

- Breakfast Nook

- Living room

- Bedroom

- Bathroom

- Parking Spot

- Storage shed



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

On-site laundry



LEASE TERMS:

One year

Available Now

No pets

Tenant to pay for cable and internet

Tenant to carry renters insurance



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:

Application Fee: $35/adult

Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends).



HOW TO APPLY:

Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.

Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA:

Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee.

Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



Swell Property Inc.

CA BRE #00778606

