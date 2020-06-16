All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 212 Oceanside Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
212 Oceanside Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:15 PM

212 Oceanside Blvd

212 Oceanside Boulevard · (760) 722-2114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

212 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 Oceanside Blvd - LPOceanside Blvd 212 #7 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR/1.5BA Townhouse! Blocks from the Beach! Close to All! Washer/Dryer Hookups! - $2500 Per Month
$2500 Security Deposit

Address: 212 Oceanside Blvd #7 Oceanside Ca 92054

Available Now!

Features:
*2 Bedroom
*1.5 Baths
*Tile Flooring and Wood Floors
*Street Parking
*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher.
*Washer/Dryer Hookups
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

This condo offers 2 beds and 1.5 baths in a roomy floor plan of almost 900 square feet. Featuring upgraded cabinets and counters in kitchen, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups. Great complex and conveniently minutes from the beach!

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE5395404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Oceanside Blvd have any available units?
212 Oceanside Blvd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Oceanside Blvd have?
Some of 212 Oceanside Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Oceanside Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
212 Oceanside Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Oceanside Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Oceanside Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 212 Oceanside Blvd offer parking?
No, 212 Oceanside Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 212 Oceanside Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Oceanside Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Oceanside Blvd have a pool?
No, 212 Oceanside Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 212 Oceanside Blvd have accessible units?
No, 212 Oceanside Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Oceanside Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Oceanside Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 212 Oceanside Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity