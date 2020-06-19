Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
211 Surfrider Way
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:47 PM
1 of 22
211 Surfrider Way
211 Surfrider Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
211 Surfrider Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
8 Unit Multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 Surfrider Way have any available units?
211 Surfrider Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
Is 211 Surfrider Way currently offering any rent specials?
211 Surfrider Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Surfrider Way pet-friendly?
No, 211 Surfrider Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 211 Surfrider Way offer parking?
Yes, 211 Surfrider Way offers parking.
Does 211 Surfrider Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Surfrider Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Surfrider Way have a pool?
No, 211 Surfrider Way does not have a pool.
Does 211 Surfrider Way have accessible units?
No, 211 Surfrider Way does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Surfrider Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Surfrider Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Surfrider Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Surfrider Way does not have units with air conditioning.
