211 Avenida del Gado

211 Avenida Del Gado · No Longer Available
Location

211 Avenida Del Gado, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for Rent

Available Now! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house for rent in Oceanside. Open kitchen/living room/dining room floor plan with lots of living space. Lots of natural light coming from two large skylights in the living room. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Beautiful stone fire place in the living room. The patio slider opens up to a private outdoor seating area with outdoor fountain. There's an attached one car garage with washer and dryer provided and plenty of space for storage. Private off-street parking. The property is on a large 9000 sqft. lot with beautiful fruit trees in the back (guava, orange, tangerine, meyer lemon, and small round lemons). The property has central heat and AC. The monthly rent is $2200 and INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES except cable TV and internet. Quiet neighborhood with nearby shops and restaurants walking distance from the property. Section 8 applicants welcome. Deposit payment can be broken up over a couple months if needed.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 211 Avenida del Gado have any available units?
211 Avenida del Gado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Avenida del Gado have?
Some of 211 Avenida del Gado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Avenida del Gado currently offering any rent specials?
211 Avenida del Gado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Avenida del Gado pet-friendly?
No, 211 Avenida del Gado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 211 Avenida del Gado offer parking?
Yes, 211 Avenida del Gado offers parking.
Does 211 Avenida del Gado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Avenida del Gado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Avenida del Gado have a pool?
No, 211 Avenida del Gado does not have a pool.
Does 211 Avenida del Gado have accessible units?
No, 211 Avenida del Gado does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Avenida del Gado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Avenida del Gado has units with dishwashers.

