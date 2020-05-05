211 Avenida del Gado.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 252265



Available Now! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house for rent in Oceanside. Open kitchen/living room/dining room floor plan with lots of living space. Lots of natural light coming from two large skylights in the living room. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Beautiful stone fire place in the living room. The patio slider opens up to a private outdoor seating area with outdoor fountain. There's an attached one car garage with washer and dryer provided and plenty of space for storage. Private off-street parking. The property is on a large 9000 sqft. lot with beautiful fruit trees in the back (guava, orange, tangerine, meyer lemon, and small round lemons). The property has central heat and AC. The monthly rent is $2200 and INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES except cable TV and internet. Quiet neighborhood with nearby shops and restaurants walking distance from the property. Section 8 applicants welcome. Deposit payment can be broken up over a couple months if needed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252265

Property Id 252265



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5673014)