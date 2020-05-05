All apartments in Oceanside
209 A Surfrider Way

209 Surfrider Way · No Longer Available
Location

209 Surfrider Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
OCEANSIDE APARTMENT, WALK TO BEACH!!!

This 1BR, 1BA apartment is walking distance to the beach and is centrally located. This corner unit offers more privacy, has a private patio, and shared laundry facility on-site. ACT NOW!

Walking distance to beach, shopping, restaurants and much more.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Oven
- Kitchen
- Breakfast Nook
- Parking Spot

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
On-site laundry

LEASE TERMS:
One year
Available 03/23/20
Tenant to pay for cable and internet
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:
Application Fee: $35/adult
Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends)

HOW TO APPLY
Email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.
Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA
Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee
Applicants must make a minimum 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household
We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and deposit at time of lease signing

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

Swell Property Inc.
CA BRE #00778606
8 Unit Multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

