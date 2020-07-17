All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:43 PM

203 Fredricks Avenue

203 Fredricks Avenue · (858) 877-6565
Location

203 Fredricks Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1432 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This GEM is a highly upgraded 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths townhouse completely remodeled throughout. New floors, windows, appliances, and light fixtures. Renovated bathrooms, 2 master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs. Private back patio with direct access to detached 2 car garage. This town home is located near shopping centers, fwy 5 and highway 76. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets w/ approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available 8/10/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Fredricks Avenue have any available units?
203 Fredricks Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Fredricks Avenue have?
Some of 203 Fredricks Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Fredricks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
203 Fredricks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Fredricks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Fredricks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 203 Fredricks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 203 Fredricks Avenue offers parking.
Does 203 Fredricks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Fredricks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Fredricks Avenue have a pool?
No, 203 Fredricks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 203 Fredricks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 203 Fredricks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Fredricks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Fredricks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
