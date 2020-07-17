203 Fredricks Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This GEM is a highly upgraded 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths townhouse completely remodeled throughout. New floors, windows, appliances, and light fixtures. Renovated bathrooms, 2 master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs. Private back patio with direct access to detached 2 car garage. This town home is located near shopping centers, fwy 5 and highway 76. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets w/ approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available 8/10/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.