1906 South Freeman Street Available 06/14/19 Darling Single Story Home, Blocks from the Beach, Amazing Location, & Close to Everything! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW



Blocks from the Beach! Landscaper Included in Rent! Private Fenced Yard! Garage & Storage Space!



2 Beds / 1.5 Baths / 744 Square Feet / Huge Fenced Yard Area!



Gate in Backyard Fence allows for RV or Boat Storage within backyard area!

Laundry room is Huge and can be used for additional storage space and has half bath facilities!

Single Car Garage Bay with access from Alvarado St and has Driveway Area too!

Additional storage bay located beside and off of Garage Bay!



744 sf of Home and Living Area, But this Property Offers SO MUCH MORE!



It is being offered at $2400 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $2500 will be due at time of acceptance.

First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you.

Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Gas stove, oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator.



Appliances Not Included are: microwave if so desired, and washer and dryer units. Dryer hook up is electric.



Landscaper Included in Rent!



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through Oceanside Water Dept, and Trash Service through Waste Mgmt.



This home has floor heating and fans and is on sewer.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of time and sign. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



