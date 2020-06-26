All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1906 South Freeman Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

1906 South Freeman Street

1906 South Freeman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1906 South Freeman Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1906 South Freeman Street Available 06/14/19 Darling Single Story Home, Blocks from the Beach, Amazing Location, & Close to Everything! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW

Blocks from the Beach! Landscaper Included in Rent! Private Fenced Yard! Garage & Storage Space!

2 Beds / 1.5 Baths / 744 Square Feet / Huge Fenced Yard Area!

Gate in Backyard Fence allows for RV or Boat Storage within backyard area!
Laundry room is Huge and can be used for additional storage space and has half bath facilities!
Single Car Garage Bay with access from Alvarado St and has Driveway Area too!
Additional storage bay located beside and off of Garage Bay!

744 sf of Home and Living Area, But this Property Offers SO MUCH MORE!

It is being offered at $2400 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $2500 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you.
Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Gas stove, oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

Appliances Not Included are: microwave if so desired, and washer and dryer units. Dryer hook up is electric.

Landscaper Included in Rent!

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through Oceanside Water Dept, and Trash Service through Waste Mgmt.

This home has floor heating and fans and is on sewer.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of time and sign. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

(RLNE4923549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 South Freeman Street have any available units?
1906 South Freeman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 South Freeman Street have?
Some of 1906 South Freeman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 South Freeman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1906 South Freeman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 South Freeman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 South Freeman Street is pet friendly.
Does 1906 South Freeman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1906 South Freeman Street offers parking.
Does 1906 South Freeman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 South Freeman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 South Freeman Street have a pool?
No, 1906 South Freeman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1906 South Freeman Street have accessible units?
No, 1906 South Freeman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 South Freeman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 South Freeman Street has units with dishwashers.
