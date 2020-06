1787 Avenida Vista Labera

Amenities

HIGHLY DESIRABLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN RANCHO DEL ORO! - COME CHECK OUT THIS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN OCEANSIDE FOR $2,650 A MONTH!! HIGHLY DESIRABLE RANCHO DEL ORO. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN AND OPEN FEEL WITH TWO LIVING ROOMS. HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, I-5, CA-78, CA-76. NEARBY GOLF COURSES, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, AND OF COURSE JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO THE BEACH!



Utilities Included: NONE



Appliances Included: Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave



Cats Allowed: Yes

Dogs Allowed: Small Only



