1782 Avenida Sevilla

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated with new flooring & paint throughout, this turnkey Rancho Del Oro home features vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen, private backyard & plenty of natural light! The primary living area is anchored by a grand staircase leading to 3 beds & 2 baths upstairs, including a large master suite w/ a breezy balcony. Downstairs, a 3rd full bathroom & 4th bedroom provide a great space for an office, guests or multigenerational living. Located close to shops, dining, schools & sprinter access!