All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1782 Avenida Sevilla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1782 Avenida Sevilla
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

1782 Avenida Sevilla

1782 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1782 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated with new flooring & paint throughout, this turnkey Rancho Del Oro home features vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen, private backyard & plenty of natural light! The primary living area is anchored by a grand staircase leading to 3 beds & 2 baths upstairs, including a large master suite w/ a breezy balcony. Downstairs, a 3rd full bathroom & 4th bedroom provide a great space for an office, guests or multigenerational living. Located close to shops, dining, schools & sprinter access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1782 Avenida Sevilla have any available units?
1782 Avenida Sevilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1782 Avenida Sevilla have?
Some of 1782 Avenida Sevilla's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1782 Avenida Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
1782 Avenida Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1782 Avenida Sevilla pet-friendly?
No, 1782 Avenida Sevilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1782 Avenida Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, 1782 Avenida Sevilla offers parking.
Does 1782 Avenida Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1782 Avenida Sevilla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1782 Avenida Sevilla have a pool?
No, 1782 Avenida Sevilla does not have a pool.
Does 1782 Avenida Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 1782 Avenida Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 1782 Avenida Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1782 Avenida Sevilla has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego