1768 Via Allena

patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated playground carpet

Rancho Del Oro Beauty!! - Absolutely immaculate, highly upgraded and one of the largest floor plans in Rancho Del Oro. Brand new Wood Plank tile flooring throughout the home, brand new carpet in bedrooms. Cathedral ceilings in living room and master bedroom with Jacuzzi tub and private deck. 3 bedrooms upstairs and optional office or den downstairs with full bath. Updated light fixtures, designer paint colors from flooring to walls. This is one of the best neighborhoods in Oceanside with a tot lot down the street.

This is a great community with easy access to shopping, dining, the Sprinter rail line, Camp Pendleton and schools. A short ten minute drive to some of the finest beaches in North County! Vista Unified School District shows the schools as follows: Empresa Elementary, Washington Middle School, Vista High School.

Non smokers only (strictly enforced). Advertised rate subject to review and acceptance of credit, background, employment and residential history and therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Renters Insurance will be required. One year lease.



