Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM
176 Avenida Descanso
176 Avenida Descanso
Report This Listing
Location
176 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 176 Avenida Descanso have any available units?
176 Avenida Descanso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 176 Avenida Descanso have?
Some of 176 Avenida Descanso's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 176 Avenida Descanso currently offering any rent specials?
176 Avenida Descanso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Avenida Descanso pet-friendly?
No, 176 Avenida Descanso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 176 Avenida Descanso offer parking?
No, 176 Avenida Descanso does not offer parking.
Does 176 Avenida Descanso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 Avenida Descanso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Avenida Descanso have a pool?
No, 176 Avenida Descanso does not have a pool.
Does 176 Avenida Descanso have accessible units?
No, 176 Avenida Descanso does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Avenida Descanso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 Avenida Descanso has units with dishwashers.
