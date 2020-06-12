All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1737 Avenida Sevilla

1737 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Spacious Home in Rancho Del Oro!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Very spacious updated home in the desirable "Rancho Del Oro" area. Outstanding floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with upgrades throughout. Vaulted ceilings, natural light along with a two way fireplace in living room and family room create a welcoming entry way to this home. Large upgraded eat in kitchen, with a center island just steps away from separate formal dining room. Tile and hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor living area with upstairs bedrooms having carpet. All bedrooms have built in closet organizers. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, private balcony with a deep jacuzzi tub in the fully upgraded bathroom. Fully fenced landscaped back yard, gardener included.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625.

PETS:
Single Pet Only
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Evening Lights
Stove
Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Living Room
Family Room
Dining Area
2 Story
Patio
Formal dining room
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Empresa Elementary
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1737-Avenida-Sevilla-Oceanside-CA-92056-1163/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2510566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Avenida Sevilla have any available units?
1737 Avenida Sevilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 Avenida Sevilla have?
Some of 1737 Avenida Sevilla's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 Avenida Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Avenida Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Avenida Sevilla pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 Avenida Sevilla is pet friendly.
Does 1737 Avenida Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, 1737 Avenida Sevilla offers parking.
Does 1737 Avenida Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 Avenida Sevilla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Avenida Sevilla have a pool?
No, 1737 Avenida Sevilla does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Avenida Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 1737 Avenida Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Avenida Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 Avenida Sevilla has units with dishwashers.
