Amenities
Beautiful Spacious Home in Rancho Del Oro!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Very spacious updated home in the desirable "Rancho Del Oro" area. Outstanding floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with upgrades throughout. Vaulted ceilings, natural light along with a two way fireplace in living room and family room create a welcoming entry way to this home. Large upgraded eat in kitchen, with a center island just steps away from separate formal dining room. Tile and hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor living area with upstairs bedrooms having carpet. All bedrooms have built in closet organizers. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, private balcony with a deep jacuzzi tub in the fully upgraded bathroom. Fully fenced landscaped back yard, gardener included.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625.
PETS:
Single Pet Only
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Evening Lights
Stove
Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Living Room
Family Room
Dining Area
2 Story
Patio
Formal dining room
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Empresa Elementary
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1737-Avenida-Sevilla-Oceanside-CA-92056-1163/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2510566)