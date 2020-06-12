1737 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Spacious Home in Rancho Del Oro!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Very spacious updated home in the desirable "Rancho Del Oro" area. Outstanding floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with upgrades throughout. Vaulted ceilings, natural light along with a two way fireplace in living room and family room create a welcoming entry way to this home. Large upgraded eat in kitchen, with a center island just steps away from separate formal dining room. Tile and hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor living area with upstairs bedrooms having carpet. All bedrooms have built in closet organizers. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, private balcony with a deep jacuzzi tub in the fully upgraded bathroom. Fully fenced landscaped back yard, gardener included.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625.



PETS:

Single Pet Only

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Evening Lights

Stove

Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Eat in kitchen

Balcony

Living Room

Family Room

Dining Area

2 Story

Patio

Formal dining room

Upgraded Carpeting

Hardwood floors

Tile Flooring

Washer/ Dryer

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Empresa Elementary

Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1737-Avenida-Sevilla-Oceanside-CA-92056-1163/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2510566)