Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

150 De La Rondo

150 De La Rondo · No Longer Available
Location

150 De La Rondo, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 De La Rondo have any available units?
150 De La Rondo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 150 De La Rondo currently offering any rent specials?
150 De La Rondo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 De La Rondo pet-friendly?
No, 150 De La Rondo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 150 De La Rondo offer parking?
No, 150 De La Rondo does not offer parking.
Does 150 De La Rondo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 De La Rondo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 De La Rondo have a pool?
No, 150 De La Rondo does not have a pool.
Does 150 De La Rondo have accessible units?
No, 150 De La Rondo does not have accessible units.
Does 150 De La Rondo have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 De La Rondo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 De La Rondo have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 De La Rondo does not have units with air conditioning.

