146 S Myers
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM
1 of 11
146 S Myers
146 South Myers Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
146 South Myers Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 146 S Myers have any available units?
146 S Myers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
Is 146 S Myers currently offering any rent specials?
146 S Myers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 S Myers pet-friendly?
No, 146 S Myers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 146 S Myers offer parking?
No, 146 S Myers does not offer parking.
Does 146 S Myers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 S Myers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 S Myers have a pool?
No, 146 S Myers does not have a pool.
Does 146 S Myers have accessible units?
No, 146 S Myers does not have accessible units.
Does 146 S Myers have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 S Myers does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 S Myers have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 S Myers does not have units with air conditioning.
