Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
146 S Myers
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

146 S Myers

146 South Myers Street · No Longer Available
Location

146 South Myers Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 S Myers have any available units?
146 S Myers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 146 S Myers currently offering any rent specials?
146 S Myers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 S Myers pet-friendly?
No, 146 S Myers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 146 S Myers offer parking?
No, 146 S Myers does not offer parking.
Does 146 S Myers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 S Myers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 S Myers have a pool?
No, 146 S Myers does not have a pool.
Does 146 S Myers have accessible units?
No, 146 S Myers does not have accessible units.
Does 146 S Myers have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 S Myers does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 S Myers have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 S Myers does not have units with air conditioning.

