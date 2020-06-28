All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

145 Canyon Creek Way

145 Canyon Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

145 Canyon Creek Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful modern home in gated community with roomy backyard. Central heat + A/C. Kitchen is open to family room & dining room plus large center island. Stainless steel appliances. 4th bedroom currently used as office/den. Master bath has dual vanities, separate tub & shower, + walk-in closet. Cute barn door at master bathroom. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Award winning Ivey Ranch school, shops, & restaurants nearby. Community pool + spa. Pets negotiable. Call Tony Cannon of Bressi Realty. 760-470-2614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Canyon Creek Way have any available units?
145 Canyon Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Canyon Creek Way have?
Some of 145 Canyon Creek Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Canyon Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
145 Canyon Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Canyon Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Canyon Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 145 Canyon Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 145 Canyon Creek Way offers parking.
Does 145 Canyon Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Canyon Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Canyon Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 145 Canyon Creek Way has a pool.
Does 145 Canyon Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 145 Canyon Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Canyon Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Canyon Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
