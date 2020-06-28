145 Canyon Creek Way

Amenities
Beautiful modern home in gated community with roomy backyard. Central heat + A/C. Kitchen is open to family room & dining room plus large center island. Stainless steel appliances. 4th bedroom currently used as office/den. Master bath has dual vanities, separate tub & shower, + walk-in closet. Cute barn door at master bathroom. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Award winning Ivey Ranch school, shops, & restaurants nearby. Community pool + spa. Pets negotiable. Call Tony Cannon of Bressi Realty. 760-470-2614