145 Canyon Creek Way

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful modern home in gated community with roomy backyard. Central heat + A/C. Kitchen is open to family room & dining room plus large center island. Stainless steel appliances. 4th bedroom currently used as office/den. Master bath has dual vanities, separate tub & shower, + walk-in closet. Cute barn door at master bathroom. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Award winning Ivey Ranch school, shops, & restaurants nearby. Community pool + spa. Pets negotiable. Call Tony Cannon of Bressi Realty. 760-470-2614