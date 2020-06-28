All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

1401 S Pacific St

1401 South Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 S Pacific St have any available units?
1401 S Pacific St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 S Pacific St have?
Some of 1401 S Pacific St's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 S Pacific St currently offering any rent specials?
1401 S Pacific St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 S Pacific St pet-friendly?
No, 1401 S Pacific St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1401 S Pacific St offer parking?
No, 1401 S Pacific St does not offer parking.
Does 1401 S Pacific St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 S Pacific St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 S Pacific St have a pool?
No, 1401 S Pacific St does not have a pool.
Does 1401 S Pacific St have accessible units?
No, 1401 S Pacific St does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 S Pacific St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 S Pacific St has units with dishwashers.
