1392 Broken Hitch Rd
Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1392 Broken Hitch Rd
1392 Broken Hitch Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1392 Broken Hitch Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A home to satisfy many needs. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage on a large level lot Patio with view for entertaining Open floor plan Great location in quiet neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1392 Broken Hitch Rd have any available units?
1392 Broken Hitch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1392 Broken Hitch Rd have?
Some of 1392 Broken Hitch Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1392 Broken Hitch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1392 Broken Hitch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1392 Broken Hitch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1392 Broken Hitch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 1392 Broken Hitch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1392 Broken Hitch Rd offers parking.
Does 1392 Broken Hitch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1392 Broken Hitch Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1392 Broken Hitch Rd have a pool?
No, 1392 Broken Hitch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1392 Broken Hitch Rd have accessible units?
No, 1392 Broken Hitch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1392 Broken Hitch Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1392 Broken Hitch Rd has units with dishwashers.
