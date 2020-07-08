1335 Lemon St #A

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Refreshed 2 Bd/1 Ba Apartment with Fridge and On-Site Laundry - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN!



2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, both bedrooms have deep/spacious closets.



Downstairs unit. 900 sq ft. All new paint, new carpet, new fridge and blinds, ready to go!



Kitchen w/Fridge and Dining Nook and Large Living Room.



Shared Laundry On-Site. Assigned parking for one vehicle (non-commercial/work).



Water and Trash included in rent. 12 Month Lease.



No Dogs. 1 indoor cat allowed w/additional deposit.



Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property.



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5248480)