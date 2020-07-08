All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1335 Lemon St #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1335 Lemon St #A
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

1335 Lemon St #A

1335 Lemon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1335 Lemon Street, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Refreshed 2 Bd/1 Ba Apartment with Fridge and On-Site Laundry - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN!

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, both bedrooms have deep/spacious closets.

Downstairs unit. 900 sq ft. All new paint, new carpet, new fridge and blinds, ready to go!

Kitchen w/Fridge and Dining Nook and Large Living Room.

Shared Laundry On-Site. Assigned parking for one vehicle (non-commercial/work).

Water and Trash included in rent. 12 Month Lease.

No Dogs. 1 indoor cat allowed w/additional deposit.

Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5248480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Lemon St #A have any available units?
1335 Lemon St #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Lemon St #A have?
Some of 1335 Lemon St #A's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Lemon St #A currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Lemon St #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Lemon St #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 Lemon St #A is pet friendly.
Does 1335 Lemon St #A offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Lemon St #A offers parking.
Does 1335 Lemon St #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Lemon St #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Lemon St #A have a pool?
No, 1335 Lemon St #A does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Lemon St #A have accessible units?
No, 1335 Lemon St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Lemon St #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 Lemon St #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego