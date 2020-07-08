1313 Calle Goya

Amenities

Nice 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in roomy 2137 square feet. Recent paint and carpet. Gourmet kitchen upgraded in the past few years is ever-inviting with its clean white cabinets and granite counter tops. Large master suite. Upstairs addition with double door entry, perfect for office, additional bedroom or even a play room. Private backyard with palm trees, 2-car garage. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!



Amenities: 2 Car Garage, Central Air & Heat, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Fireplace, Laminate Wood Flooring, Landscaper Included, Microwave, Office, Patio, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Available