Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1313 Calle Goya
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM

1313 Calle Goya

1313 Calle Goya · No Longer Available
Oceanside
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1313 Calle Goya, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
Nice 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in roomy 2137 square feet. Recent paint and carpet. Gourmet kitchen upgraded in the past few years is ever-inviting with its clean white cabinets and granite counter tops. Large master suite. Upstairs addition with double door entry, perfect for office, additional bedroom or even a play room. Private backyard with palm trees, 2-car garage. Close to schools, parks and shopping. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: 2 Car Garage, Central Air & Heat, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Fireplace, Laminate Wood Flooring, Landscaper Included, Microwave, Office, Patio, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Calle Goya have any available units?
1313 Calle Goya doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Calle Goya have?
Some of 1313 Calle Goya's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Calle Goya currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Calle Goya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Calle Goya pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Calle Goya is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1313 Calle Goya offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Calle Goya offers parking.
Does 1313 Calle Goya have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Calle Goya offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Calle Goya have a pool?
No, 1313 Calle Goya does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Calle Goya have accessible units?
No, 1313 Calle Goya does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Calle Goya have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Calle Goya has units with dishwashers.

