1237 Via Candelas

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool hot tub

New home for rent - Property Id: 270159



Brand new home in distinguished Pacific Ridge development. Contemporary 3BR/2.5BA Santa Barbara model has it all. Elegant kitchen with island, quartz counter tops and SS appliances. Open floorplan, inviting family room. Large bedrooms,loft, modern bathrooms. Spacious laundry room upstairs,tankless water heater. Neutral carpet and tiles throughout. Private backyard. Great gated community offers pool/spa, playground. Established Rancho Del Oro neighborhood with great schools, close to shopping and freeways.

