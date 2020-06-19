All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1237 Via Candelas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1237 Via Candelas
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

1237 Via Candelas

1237 Via Candelas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Tri-City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1237 Via Candelas, Oceanside, CA 92056
Tri-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
New home for rent - Property Id: 270159

Brand new home in distinguished Pacific Ridge development. Contemporary 3BR/2.5BA Santa Barbara model has it all. Elegant kitchen with island, quartz counter tops and SS appliances. Open floorplan, inviting family room. Large bedrooms,loft, modern bathrooms. Spacious laundry room upstairs,tankless water heater. Neutral carpet and tiles throughout. Private backyard. Great gated community offers pool/spa, playground. Established Rancho Del Oro neighborhood with great schools, close to shopping and freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270159
Property Id 270159

(RLNE5865874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Via Candelas have any available units?
1237 Via Candelas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 Via Candelas have?
Some of 1237 Via Candelas's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Via Candelas currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Via Candelas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Via Candelas pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 Via Candelas is pet friendly.
Does 1237 Via Candelas offer parking?
No, 1237 Via Candelas does not offer parking.
Does 1237 Via Candelas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 Via Candelas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Via Candelas have a pool?
Yes, 1237 Via Candelas has a pool.
Does 1237 Via Candelas have accessible units?
No, 1237 Via Candelas does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Via Candelas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Via Candelas has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego