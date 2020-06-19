1223 Division St.

Amenities

3 BR + Den & 1 Bath- Attached House With Huge Yard & Laundry - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You can apply online.



Features:



3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Rear duplex

Huge fenced back yard with fruit trees

Detached extra large garage with extra workshop room

Gated driveway parking

Indoor full size laundry room

Laminated wood floors in every room

Kitchen has gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal

Crown molding in the living room

Vinyl windows



Rental Qualifications:

-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities

-Tenants will pay $175.00 flat fee for all utilities

-No Pets (some exceptions)



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



Call Glen for a viewing 760-525-8800



(RLNE5652939)