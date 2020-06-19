1223 Division St.

Amenities
3 BR + Den & 1 Bath- Attached House With Huge Yard & Laundry - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You can apply online.
Features:
3 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Rear duplex
Huge fenced back yard with fruit trees
Detached extra large garage with extra workshop room
Gated driveway parking
Indoor full size laundry room
Laminated wood floors in every room
Kitchen has gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal
Crown molding in the living room
Vinyl windows
Rental Qualifications:
-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities
-Tenants will pay $175.00 flat fee for all utilities
-No Pets (some exceptions)
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen for a viewing 760-525-8800
(RLNE5652939)