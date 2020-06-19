All apartments in Oceanside
Location

1223 Division Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 BR + Den & 1 Bath- Attached House With Huge Yard & Laundry - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You can apply online.

Features:

3 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Rear duplex
Huge fenced back yard with fruit trees
Detached extra large garage with extra workshop room
Gated driveway parking
Indoor full size laundry room
Laminated wood floors in every room
Kitchen has gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal
Crown molding in the living room
Vinyl windows

Rental Qualifications:
-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities
-Tenants will pay $175.00 flat fee for all utilities
-No Pets (some exceptions)

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Call Glen for a viewing 760-525-8800

(RLNE5652939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Division St. have any available units?
1223 Division St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Division St. have?
Some of 1223 Division St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Division St. currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Division St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Division St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Division St. is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Division St. offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Division St. offers parking.
Does 1223 Division St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Division St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Division St. have a pool?
No, 1223 Division St. does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Division St. have accessible units?
No, 1223 Division St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Division St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Division St. does not have units with dishwashers.

