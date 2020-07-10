Amenities
Walk to Beach, W/D, Shared Yard, Parking, No Pets - AVAILABLE NOW!!! - $1,795/Month rent, $1,795 Deposit
Lease preferred on approved credit.
1214 Mitchell St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Features include;
- All appliances; frig, stove, washer & dryer
- Reserved Parking 2 spaces
- Gated Entry
- We're sorry but no pets will be considered for this unit.
- Landscaping paid by owner.
- Private Washer and Dryer IN the unit
- 2 Shared Yards
- Professionally Managed by Oceanside Rental Management
Location;
- Walking distance to beach (about 3 city blocks)
- Easy access to the I-5, Hwy 78 and Hwy 76
- Bike trail near by
- Close to Oceanside Transit Station; Coaster, Sprinter, MetroLink, Amtrakk, Greyhound & Breeze
- Near Oceanside's city center area including Regal Theatre, Shops, Restaurants, Pier and much much more!!
- Close to Camp Pendleton Main Gate. Military Welcome
Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;
- How many occupants would you like to have move in?
- Confirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?
Showings by appointment to pre-qualified applicants.
No Pets Allowed
