Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1214 Mitchell St.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

1214 Mitchell St.

1214 Mitchell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Mitchell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
media room
Walk to Beach, W/D, Shared Yard, Parking, No Pets - AVAILABLE NOW!!! - $1,795/Month rent, $1,795 Deposit
Lease preferred on approved credit.

1214 Mitchell St
Oceanside, CA 92054

Features include;

- All appliances; frig, stove, washer & dryer
- Reserved Parking 2 spaces
- Gated Entry
- We're sorry but no pets will be considered for this unit.
- Landscaping paid by owner.
- Private Washer and Dryer IN the unit
- 2 Shared Yards
- Professionally Managed by Oceanside Rental Management

Location;

- Walking distance to beach (about 3 city blocks)
- Easy access to the I-5, Hwy 78 and Hwy 76
- Bike trail near by
- Close to Oceanside Transit Station; Coaster, Sprinter, MetroLink, Amtrakk, Greyhound & Breeze
- Near Oceanside's city center area including Regal Theatre, Shops, Restaurants, Pier and much much more!!
- Close to Camp Pendleton Main Gate. Military Welcome

Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;

- How many occupants would you like to have move in?
- Confirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?

Showings by appointment to pre-qualified applicants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2122698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Mitchell St. have any available units?
1214 Mitchell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Mitchell St. have?
Some of 1214 Mitchell St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Mitchell St. currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Mitchell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Mitchell St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Mitchell St. is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Mitchell St. offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Mitchell St. offers parking.
Does 1214 Mitchell St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Mitchell St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Mitchell St. have a pool?
No, 1214 Mitchell St. does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Mitchell St. have accessible units?
No, 1214 Mitchell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Mitchell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Mitchell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
