1203 Pacific

Beautiful modern Beach House build right on the sand with private beach, Main living room wall is all glass so the most beautiful gorgeous Pacific Ocean sunsets, come right into the home. sleeps 8, fire place, Wi Fi, cable TV, Netflex, completely furnished, new appliances, kitchen cooking ware, utensils, washer-dryer, linens, blankets, towels, surf boards, fishing gear, bike helmets, umbrellas, pick-nick tent, hi-chair, crib, games, library. Park in garage and on private drive way and on street. Normally rents by the week. $1,500,000 home in exclusive neighborhood right on the beach. Borders St. Mallo Pl., northern Carlsbad, CA., $3,000,000 homes. Winter rents are less, July, Aug, Sept is $4,500/week. Call Jeff for openings, price, rental agreement, and to negotiate price.