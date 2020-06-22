All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1203 Pacific

1203 South Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

1203 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful modern Beach House build right on the sand with private beach, Main living room wall is all glass so the most beautiful gorgeous Pacific Ocean sunsets, come right into the home. sleeps 8, fire place, Wi Fi, cable TV, Netflex, completely furnished, new appliances, kitchen cooking ware, utensils, washer-dryer, linens, blankets, towels, surf boards, fishing gear, bike helmets, umbrellas, pick-nick tent, hi-chair, crib, games, library. Park in garage and on private drive way and on street. Normally rents by the week. $1,500,000 home in exclusive neighborhood right on the beach. Borders St. Mallo Pl., northern Carlsbad, CA., $3,000,000 homes. Winter rents are less, July, Aug, Sept is $4,500/week. Call Jeff for openings, price, rental agreement, and to negotiate price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Pacific have any available units?
1203 Pacific doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Pacific have?
Some of 1203 Pacific's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Pacific currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Pacific is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Pacific pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Pacific is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1203 Pacific offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Pacific offers parking.
Does 1203 Pacific have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 Pacific offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Pacific have a pool?
No, 1203 Pacific does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Pacific have accessible units?
No, 1203 Pacific does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Pacific have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Pacific does not have units with dishwashers.
