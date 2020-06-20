All apartments in Oceanside
1202 N Pacific St 314B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1202 N Pacific St 314B

1202 North Pacific Street · (760) 696-8701
Location

1202 North Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 314B · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Furnished Top Floor Condo at the Beach - Property Id: 293250

Fully furnished condo at Marina del Mar Condominiums overlook miles of sandy beaches that run alongside the picturesque Oceanside Harbor. When you're not enjoying the heated pool and hot tub in the condos, there are many other activities, both relaxing and exciting, that the harbor has to offer for people of all ages.

Amenities:
• King bed
• Sofa Sleeper
• Microwave
• Patio set
• Wireless Access
• HD TV in living room & bedroom
• Linens included
• Heated pool and hot tub access (Currently closed due to covid 19)
• BBQ access (Closed due to Covid 19)
• Coinless operated laundry facilities on site

Parking on site is free for 1 vehicle. Guest parking is available in the paid lots, and free parking for 72 hours in the parking lot by the Crab Shack. No vehicles over 16ft allowed in the parking area at all. Tall, large and extended pickup trucks or SUV's will need to park off-site.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293250
Property Id 293250

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 N Pacific St 314B have any available units?
1202 N Pacific St 314B has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 N Pacific St 314B have?
Some of 1202 N Pacific St 314B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 N Pacific St 314B currently offering any rent specials?
1202 N Pacific St 314B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 N Pacific St 314B pet-friendly?
No, 1202 N Pacific St 314B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1202 N Pacific St 314B offer parking?
Yes, 1202 N Pacific St 314B does offer parking.
Does 1202 N Pacific St 314B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 N Pacific St 314B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 N Pacific St 314B have a pool?
Yes, 1202 N Pacific St 314B has a pool.
Does 1202 N Pacific St 314B have accessible units?
No, 1202 N Pacific St 314B does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 N Pacific St 314B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 N Pacific St 314B has units with dishwashers.
