1202 N Pacific St 314B

Furnished Top Floor Condo at the Beach - Property Id: 293250



Fully furnished condo at Marina del Mar Condominiums overlook miles of sandy beaches that run alongside the picturesque Oceanside Harbor. When you're not enjoying the heated pool and hot tub in the condos, there are many other activities, both relaxing and exciting, that the harbor has to offer for people of all ages.



Amenities:

• King bed

• Sofa Sleeper

• Microwave

• Patio set

• Wireless Access

• HD TV in living room & bedroom

• Linens included

• Heated pool and hot tub access (Currently closed due to covid 19)

• BBQ access (Closed due to Covid 19)

• Coinless operated laundry facilities on site



Parking on site is free for 1 vehicle. Guest parking is available in the paid lots, and free parking for 72 hours in the parking lot by the Crab Shack. No vehicles over 16ft allowed in the parking area at all. Tall, large and extended pickup trucks or SUV's will need to park off-site.

No Pets Allowed



