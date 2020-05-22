All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A

1200 Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1200 Harbor Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31st, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Cozy, stunning, fully-furnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo home property rental in the Marina Tower. Ideally located in the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in Oceanside with a breathtaking view of the ocean!

The bright and airy interior has chic recessed/pendant lighting, large windows and sliding glass doors. Prepare a delicious meal on its lovely kitchen with glossy granite countertop, fine white-painted cabinets, and drawers, kitchen island, and aided by ready-to-use appliances including a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Large vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panels furnished the bathrooms. An installed heater and ceiling fans will ensure your comfort at all times. Forget about laundry woes, this condo unit also has an in-unit washer and dryer. Lucky renters can freely use the patio and shared pool, access to the fitness center and nearby dock.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, and cable whereas the landlord will be responsible for water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with an assigned, permitted parking in its underground garage, (#25, 1 spot).

Storage is also available in a small closet across the front door (#1A).

Pet-friendly home but must be under 15 lbs. and it needs to be approved by the HOA.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Capistrano Park, Rotary Park, and Balderama Park.

(RLNE5634197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A have any available units?
1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A have?
Some of 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A offers parking.
Does 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A has a pool.
Does 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A have accessible units?
No, 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego