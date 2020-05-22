1200 Harbor Dr N Unit 1A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31st, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Cozy, stunning, fully-furnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo home property rental in the Marina Tower. Ideally located in the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in Oceanside with a breathtaking view of the ocean!



The bright and airy interior has chic recessed/pendant lighting, large windows and sliding glass doors. Prepare a delicious meal on its lovely kitchen with glossy granite countertop, fine white-painted cabinets, and drawers, kitchen island, and aided by ready-to-use appliances including a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Large vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding glass panels furnished the bathrooms. An installed heater and ceiling fans will ensure your comfort at all times. Forget about laundry woes, this condo unit also has an in-unit washer and dryer. Lucky renters can freely use the patio and shared pool, access to the fitness center and nearby dock.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, and cable whereas the landlord will be responsible for water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

It comes with an assigned, permitted parking in its underground garage, (#25, 1 spot).



Storage is also available in a small closet across the front door (#1A).



Pet-friendly home but must be under 15 lbs. and it needs to be approved by the HOA.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Capistrano Park, Rotary Park, and Balderama Park.



